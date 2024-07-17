fbpx
Malcolm Nuna Teases Forthcoming EP, Promises New Music in Under a Month

Photo Credit: Malcolm Nuna

Ghanaian music star Malcolm Nuna has fueled speculation about his upcoming EP with a tantalizing hint on Facebook.

Ben Blay News sparked the buzz, posting, “A little bird just whispered to me… the wait is gradually coming to an end! It’s an EP, right? Malu… how soon should we be ready to spread our wings?”

Malcolm Nuna responded with a promising update, “In Less than 4 weeks, there will be a new NuNu.” This concise message has generated significant excitement among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting new music from the talented artist.

With his distinctive sound and style, Malcolm Nuna has built a devoted fan base. His forthcoming EP is highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until its release.

Stay tuned for further updates on Malcolm Nuna’s EP, and get ready to enjoy new music from this talented artist in under a month!

