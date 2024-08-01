King Promise shines with ‘Mad Oh’ & ‘Paranoid’ in latest Vevo Ctrl Live Sessions

Ghanaian music sensation King Promise recently graced the Vevo Ctrl stage with two standout performances.

In his first session, he delivered an electrifying rendition of his single “Mad Oh,” captivating fans with his dynamic vocals and infectious energy.

Watch Mad Oh (Live Session) by King Promise

The performance showcased his signature blend of Afrobeat rhythms and smooth melodies, reaffirming his place as a top artist in the genre.

Following this, King Promise treated viewers to a compelling live version of “Paranoid.”

Watch Paranoid (Live Session) by King Promise

Mad Oh and Paranoid are songs off King Promise’s latest True To Self album, a 12-track project which has garnered global appeal with it’s quality.

The performance highlighted his versatility and emotive singing, providing a deeper connection to the song’s introspective lyrics.

Both sessions are a testament to King Promise’s exceptional talent and his ability to engage audiences with both high-energy tracks and heartfelt ballads.

