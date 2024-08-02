fbpx
Darkua releases 'Miiya' – An anthem of self-liberation

Darkua encourages listeners to leave toxic and abusive relationships.

Darkua releases 'Miiya' - An anthem of self-liberation
Photo Credit: Darkua

AfroSoul and R&B artiste, Darkua, has released of her new single, MiiYa, a song to spark important conversations and inspire positive action.

Known for her soulful powerful vocals and compelling messages, Darkua delivers yet another soul-stirring track that resonates with listeners worldwide. 

Listen to MiiYa by Darkua

Produced by Insvne Auggie and expertly mixed and mastered by Fortune Dane, “Miiya” is a captivating blend of signature and soulful melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a seamless fusion of contemporary and traditional Ghanaian sounds.

The track features backing vocals from EssTheeLegend, adding a layer of harmony that enhances the song’s emotional depth.

Darkua releases 'Miiya' - An anthem of self-liberation
Darkua

“Miiya,” which translates from the Ga language to English as “I’m leaving”, is an anthem of empowerment and self-liberation.

Through this single, Darkua encourages listeners to leave toxic and abusive relationships, emphasizing that “it’s not worth sacrificing your peace” to remain in environments that hinder personal growth and happiness.

No matter how bad the situation is, it’s never too late to leave. I believe you can come out of it and whoever you are, wherever you are, I love you.

With moving lyrics and evocative vocals, Darkua provides a poignant reminder of the importance of self-worth and resilience.

