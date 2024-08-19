Alexandrah’s Ruach Fire Service Ignites Hearts with intimate worship – Full Details HERE!

The much-anticipated Ruach Fire Service hosted by Alexandrah Music, held on August 18, 2024, at the Victory Bible Church International Headquarters in Awoshie, proved to be a spiritually uplifting event.

The service brought together some of Ghana’s most anointed gospel ministers for an evening of intense worship and divine encounters.

The event kicked off with a powerful ministration by Philip Adzale, who set the atmosphere with his heartfelt worship set.

Just as the congregation was soaking in the presence of God, Ps. Joe Beecham made a surprise entrance during Adzale’s set, further elevating the spiritual atmosphere with his revered reputation and presence.

The hostess of the evening, Alexandrah Music, did not disappoint as she took the stage to lead the congregation in a powerful medley of popular Ghanaian gospel songs.

Her rendition was a blend of energetic praise and deep, spirit-filled worship, which included her latest single, “I Need Your Presence.”

The medley resonated deeply with the audience, drawing them into an intimate worship experience that left many visibly moved by the manifest presence and power of God.

As the event progressed, the legendary Joe Beecham took to the stage, ministering with his signature blend of timeless worship and powerful lyrics.

His set was a highlight of the evening, as he led the congregation through a journey of reflection, praise, and deep communion with God.

The Ruach Fire Service was graced by several other notable gospel artists, including Siisi Baidoo, reigning VGMA Female Vocalist of the Year Queendalyn Yurglee, Ruth Adjei, TMC Musique, ADOMcwesi, among others.

These artists were present to support and share in the spiritual outpouring that characterized the event.

The evening was a profound reminder of the power of worship to ignite hearts and draw people closer to God. Attendees left the service with renewed spirits, ready to carry the fire of God’s presence into their daily lives.

The Ruach Fire Service was indeed a divine appointment, marking a significant moment in Ghana’s gospel music scene and we can’t wait for next year’s edition.

