King Promise Reigns at 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA as Artiste of the Year – Checkout Full List of Winners!

The 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA concluded with a spectacular celebration of Ghanaian music, recognizing the exceptional talent and achievements of artists both in Ghana and within the Ghanaian diaspora in the United States.

The star-studded event was a night to remember, with King Promise emerging as the biggest winner, taking home the prestigious Artiste of the Year (Ghana) award.

The awards ceremony, which honors the best in Ghanaian music across various genres, saw King Promise also clinching the Most Popular Song of the Year (Ghana) for his chart-topping hit “Terminator.”

His double victory underscored his growing influence and popularity in the Ghanaian music scene.

Other notable winners in the Ghana categories included Stonebwoy, who was named Dancehall Artiste of the Year (Ghana), and Diana Hamilton, who took home Gospel Artiste of the Year (Ghana).

Amerado’s “Kwaku Ananse” was recognized as the Highlife Song of the Year (Ghana), while Strongman was crowned Rapper of the Year (Ghana).

In the USA categories, Akostik was named Emerging Artiste of the Year (USA), and Juicee was honored as New Artiste of the Year (USA).

Nana NYC earned the title of Most Popular Artiste of the Year (USA), while Mz Nana won Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA). The event also saw Ama Karin triumph as Afro Pop/Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (USA), and Cee Music was named Female Artiste of the Year (USA).

The ceremony also paid homage to past achievements, with Millicent Yankey receiving the Artiste of the Year (USA) award for the past five years.

Other standout moments included performances and awards for concert highlights, collaborations, and vocalists, further showcasing the diversity and global reach of Ghanaian music.

King Promise’s success at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA, particularly his win as Artiste of the Year (Ghana), cements his status as one of the leading figures in contemporary Ghanaian music.

His triumph, alongside the achievements of other artists, highlights the growing influence of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

The 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA celebrated not just the music, but the hard work, creativity, and dedication of Ghanaian artists worldwide, reinforcing the country’s significant contribution to the global music industry.

