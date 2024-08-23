Stonebwoy Calls on Recording Academy to Rectify Omission in Article on Ghanaian Music History

Renowned Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artist Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has called on the Recording Academy, the organization behind the prestigious Grammy Awards, to correct an article published on their website on August 20, 2024, which delves into the history of music in Ghana.

The article, titled “10 Artists Essential To Ghanaian Hiplife: Reggie Rockstone, Sarkodie, Mzbel & More,” highlights key figures in the Ghanaian music scene, including Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Obrafour, VIP, Tinny, Mzbel, Sarkodie, Asakaa Boys, Black Sherif, and King Paluta.

However, Stonebwoy, known for hits like “Therapy,” expressed disappointment over his omission from the list. He emphasized his significant contributions to the Ghanaian music industry over the past decade and presented his Grammy certificate as evidence of his impact.

.@RecordingAcad Do Due Diligence before you publish half dozed articles aiming to capture the true image of the State of the Ghanaian Sound. https://t.co/uWzvurB3uv pic.twitter.com/NDqZgRqaJs — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) August 23, 2024

In a tweet spotted by our team, the 25th TGMA Artiste of the Year stated, “Whoever wrote this article is interestingly missing THE NAME @stonebwoy.”

He further urged the Recording Academy to ensure accuracy in their publications, tweeting, “@recordingAcad do due diligence before you publish half-baked articles aiming to capture the true image of the State of the Ghanaian Sound.”

