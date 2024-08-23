fbpx
Shatta Wale drops tracklist for self produced SAFA album

SAFA features 14 tracks.

Shatta Wale drops tracklist for self produced SAFA album. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has fans buzzing with excitement after unveiling the tracklist for his highly-anticipated new album, SAFA.

Scheduled for release on September 20, 2024, the album will be available on all major streaming platforms.

Tracklist for SAFA Album

SAFA features 14 tracks, with Shatta Wale collaborating with only two fellow Ghanaian artists, Wendy Shay and Amerado.

The album’s title highlights Shatta Wale’s unwavering dedication to his fans, reinforcing the deep connection the SM Boss shares with his audience.

