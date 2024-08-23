How Boomplay Rallied Support for Africa During the Olympics

Back home during the Paris Olympic Games, Africa’s premier music streaming platform, Boomplay, rallied fans’ support for the athletes via a campaign dubbed ‘Rhythm of Champions’.

This year’s Olympic Games was an eventful one for Africa as it had a colourful representation of athletes from all over the continent carrying the flag of their respective countries high and with great honour.

The campaign made use of artist collaboration to connect music fans to games and employed promotional activities and online engagements to highlight the diverse sporting disciplines that African athletes participated in while displaying their favourite songs.

Featuring a mix of high-flying and top emerging African artistes, the ‘Rhythm of Champions’ campaign also had specially curated Olympics-themed playlists by the artists which inspired national pride and spurred their country athletes onto victory.

The Olympic Games over, a look at some of the highlights of Boomplay’s campaign:

– Artist Collaboration

Six (6) artists collaborations across Africa: King Paluta (Ghana), Qing Madi (Nigeria), Dayoo (Tanzania), Salatiel (Cameroun), Jay Rox (Zambia) and Ndovu Kuu (Kenya)

– Playlist Campaign

~300K streams accrued: from Olympics-themed playlist each curated by the artists exclusively on Boomplay that was shared with fans.

– In-app Promotion

Five (5) different promo placements on the Boomplay platform for awareness: v banner, post notification, FCM, feature spot and slides placements.

– Online Promotion

1.5M+ unique views & ~60K engagement: via google and organic posts on X

– Offline Promotion

4 digital billboards: placements in Nigeria and Ghana

Overall, the Rhythm of Champions campaign rallied and amplified support for African athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics in a move to showcase the synergy between sports and music.

Congratulations to all African athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics and brought honour to their countries.

Listen to the Rhythm of Champions playlist here: https://www.boomplay.com/playlists/94798791

