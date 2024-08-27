Shatta Wale Unveils Gold Plaque for Hitting 1 Million YouTube Subscribers; MiPROMO Media played a Major Role! – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has recently achieved a significant milestone, receiving a gold plaque from YouTube after surpassing one million subscribers on his channel.

This accomplishment not only highlights his global reach and influence but also underscores the vital role that MiPROMO Media played in his journey.

Although Shatta Wale is no longer affiliated with the YouTube management wing of MiPROMO Media – Ghana’s leading YouTube management/monetization MCN, and music distribution powerhouse, the company’s contribution to his success is undeniable.

During their partnership, MiPROMO Media provided essential support in optimizing and managing Shatta Wale’s YouTube presence, which was instrumental in growing his subscriber base and enhancing his visibility on the platform.

The plaque was revealed by the artist’s manager, Sammy Atuobi Baah, also known as Sammy Flex, who shared the news during a recent visit to Shatta Wale’s apartment.

Sammy Flex expressed his pride in the achievement, commending Shatta Wale’s relentless work ethic.

“This is for Shatta Wale’s YouTube page for clocking one million subscribers. My man had this plaque hidden somewhere in his room until I visited him last weekend.

Congratulations to all Shatta Movement fans globally for making this happen, and kudos to our boss Shatta Wale for always working harder than expected. The works bring the results we always enjoy,” Sammy Flex captioned the photos.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has become a dominant force in the African music scene, blending dancehall rhythms with local Ghanaian influences.

His partnership with MiPROMO Media was pivotal in amplifying his digital footprint, further solidifying his position as one of Africa’s most prominent musical figures.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic