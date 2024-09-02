fbpx
Lyrical Joe Nominated for Best Rap Performance and other 2 Categories at 3Music Awards – Full Details HERE!

Unleashing the BEAST: Lyrical Joe's Dominance at 3Music Awards

Lyrical Joe Nominated for Best Rap Performance and other 2 Categories at 3Music Awards - Full Details HERE!
Lyrical Joe Nominated for Best Rap Performance and other 2 Categories at 3Music Awards. Photo Credit: 3music Awards/Lyrical Joe - IG

Known for his consistency, creativity, uniqueness and over rap music and staying authentic to his identity, 2022 VGMA now TGMA best rap performer Joseph Gamor popularly known as Lyrical Joe has once again proved his relevancy and supremacy in the rap culture by grabbing 3 nominations at 3music awards.

Highly recognized for his energetic flow and performance, Lyrical Joe has been nominated for BEST RAP PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR, HIP POP SONG OF THE YEAR and HIPLIFE/HIPHOP ACT OF THE YEAR.

With his current release titled “5th AUGUST 8” which is an annual project released on his birthday, many music stakeholders believe with his strong artistic delivery and sticking to his originality makes him the ideal candidate to scoop all categories he has been nominated.

Nicknamed the BEAST, Lyrical Joe has hit song like ‘Photo Album’ which is 15-track album ‘2 Bottles’, ‘Flex’, ‘Hustle and Ambition’, ‘Street Prophets’, ‘A Gate’, ‘ABCD’, ‘Cover’, ‘Self’ among others.

To Vote for LYRICAL JOE to win the #3MusicAwards under the categories: 

-Rap Performance of the year

-Hiphop Song of the year

-Hiplife/Hiphop Act of the year

DIAL *447*3# on all networks or SCAN the barcode on the second image to vote.

Or Visit www.3Music.tv/vote . 3 MUSIC 3 Music Awards

