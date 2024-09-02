Praye Tietia Celebrates Outdooring of Twins with Selly Galley in Star-Studded Ceremony – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian musician Praye Tietia, one-half of the celebrated music duo Praye, recently marked a joyful milestone as he and his wife, actress and TV host Selly Galley, celebrated the outdooring of their twins.

The couple, who welcomed a boy and a girl after an eight-year wait, hosted a vibrant ceremony on August 31, 2024, bringing together family, friends, and numerous well-known personalities.

The event, which took place a year after the birth of the twins, was a grand celebration of the couple’s long-awaited blessing.

Praye Tietia, who had confirmed the news of their twins’ arrival last year with a heartfelt video on social media, looked every bit the proud father as he stood beside his wife, both dressed in elegant white outfits that added to the day’s festive atmosphere.

The outdooring ceremony was attended by a host of prominent figures from the entertainment industry and beyond. Among the guests were actors Fella Makafui, Nana Ama McBrown, Van Vicker, Bill Asamoah, and Harold Mensah.

Music industry colleagues like Andrew of the Keche duo, gospel singer Gifty Osei, and rapper Dr Cryme also graced the occasion.

In addition to the entertainment stars, the event saw the presence of Stacy Amoateng, King Nana Tonardo, and even political figures like Sammi Awuku, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Akuapem Constituency, who joined in celebrating with Praye Tietia and his family.

The celebration was a colorful and lively affair, filled with music, dance, and a sense of shared joy. Praye Tietia’s journey to fatherhood after years of waiting made the occasion all the more significant, and the large turnout was a testament to the love and support that the couple enjoys within the industry and beyond.

As they celebrated this important chapter in their lives, Praye Tietia and Selly Galley’s story continues to inspire many, reminding everyone that patience and faith can lead to the most beautiful blessings.

