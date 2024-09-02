Nana Ama McBrown used to send me on errands when she was indoors for a long time with Okyeame Kwame – Flowking Stone

Ghanaian rapper Flowking Stone recently shared some light-hearted memories from his brother Okyeame Kwame’s past relationship with actress Nana Ama McBrown.

During an appearance on Onua Showtime, Flowking Stone reminisced about the days when he was often sent on errands by McBrown while she spent time with his elder brother.

Flowking Stone humorously recounted how he became an “errand boy” during the couple’s visits. “Nana used to send me on errands, especially when they were indoors for a long time.

I was always at the other side of the house, and when they needed water, I was the one who had to go get it for them,” he said, bringing laughter to the studio.

The anecdote sparked a playful atmosphere among the show’s panelists and guests, including former footballer Asamoah Gyan and music producer Uncle Fredyma.

Asamoah Gyan couldn’t resist teasing McBrown throughout the show, prompting the actress to jokingly attempt to hide backstage before returning to address the situation.

McBrown, clearly amused, responded to Flowking Stone’s story with her own light-hearted jab. “So you couldn’t talk about all the meals I used to prepare for you, including the palm nut soups? All you could mention was my time with your brother,” she quipped, drawing more laughter from the audience.

The exchange highlighted the camaraderie and good humor shared among the celebrities, while also offering a glimpse into the everyday lives of public figures.

McBrown took the opportunity to remind viewers that celebrities experience the same emotions and situations as everyone else. “Public figures have feelings just like everyone else,” she emphasized, adding a thoughtful note to the otherwise humorous conversation.

The segment provided fans with a rare and entertaining look at the personal dynamics between some of Ghana’s most beloved entertainers, showcasing the playful side of their interactions.

