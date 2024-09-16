Chief One set to break borders debut album – ‘It’s A Must’

Rapper Chief One, known for his captivating Ewe language songs, is poised to make a global impact with an upcoming project.

Despite the language barrier, Chief One believes his music has the power to transcend borders and more will be heard with debut album.

The artist is excited to announce the release of his debut album, “It’s A Must,” on September 23rd, 2024.

Chief One Album Announcement Post

This album showcases Chief One’s journey and determination, offering a diverse range of sounds that promise to resonate with listeners worldwide.

It’s A Must represents a bold new chapter in Chief One’s career. The album features a unique blend of musical styles, reflecting the artist’s diverse influences and experiences.

With popular songs like “Wotelewoea,” “Du Agbe,” and “Toyota” gaining traction both locally and internationally, Chief One has proven that music is indeed a universal language.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic