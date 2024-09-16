fbpx
Chief One set to break borders debut album – 'It's A Must'

It's A Must represents a bold new chapter in Chief One's career.

19 mins ago
1 minute read
Chief One set to break borders debut album - 'It's A Must'
Chief One set to break borders debut album - 'It's A Must'. Photo Credit: Chief One

Rapper Chief One, known for his captivating Ewe language songs, is poised to make a global impact with an upcoming project. 

Despite the language barrier, Chief One believes his music has the power to transcend borders and more will be heard with debut album.

The artist is excited to announce the release of his debut album, “It’s A Must,” on September 23rd, 2024.

Chief One Album Announcement Post

This album showcases Chief One’s journey and determination, offering a diverse range of sounds that promise to resonate with listeners worldwide.

It’s A Must represents a bold new chapter in Chief One’s career. The album features a unique blend of musical styles, reflecting the artist’s diverse influences and experiences.  

With popular songs like “Wotelewoea,” “Du Agbe,” and “Toyota” gaining traction both locally and internationally, Chief One has proven that music is indeed a universal language.

