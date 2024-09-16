fbpx
Top Stories

E.L’s epic BAR 7 concert scheduled for October 11

Listen to “BAR 7” on all major platforms globally!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
E.L’s epic BAR 7 concert scheduled for October 11. Photo Credit: EL
E.L’s epic BAR 7 concert scheduled for October 11. Photo Credit: EL

An iconic night of rap artistry awaits Hip-Hop fanatics on October 11. E.L will be capping off the success of his recently released “BAR 7” mixtape with a blockbuster show.

For a record seventh time, the award-winning rapper, singer, and producer will bring fans together for an unforgettable experience.

“It’s about that time again. I’m excited to announce that the BAR experience is going live again. I can’t wait to kick it with the fans once more,” E.L says.

Related Articles

Fans got the memo with a classy video that captured E.L as the titular BAR man. The BAR 7 concert will go down at the Alliance Française d’Accra, from 6pm to 11pm.

This year’s edition will be powered by MX24 and presented by Skillions Global and V.O Nation, with partners including 3Music, Alliance Française d’Accra, Elite PR, Veetickets, YFM, and Tieme Music.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elite PR (@theelitepr)

EL. Photo Credit: EL
EL. Photo Credit: EL

Since debuting in 2014, the BAR concert has become a platform to celebrate Hip-Hop in Ghana. This year, all eyes turn to “BAR 7,” which dropped in July. Its release marked 10 years of pure bliss, heralded by singles ‘BAR 7 (Intro)’ and ‘Chakido,’ both landing critical acclaim.

Don’t miss out! Come through and experience a night of electrifying beats, bars, and vibes worth a weekend. Dial *714*45# to get your early bird tickets now or check Veetickets for yours here: https://bit.ly/BARCONCERT

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Samini honoured by Ghana Music Awards UK 2019

Samini honoured by Ghana Music Awards UK 2019

8th October 2019
Talent over hype! Fans eager for Pure Akan's 'Nyame Mma' album dropping this Thursday!

Talent over hype! Fans eager for Akan’s ‘Nyame Mma’ album dropping this Thursday!

10th August 2021
Okyeame Kwame & son put Ghana on the map with their Hollywood & Disney+ Christmas movie debut

Okyeame Kwame & son put Ghana on the map with their Hollywood & Disney+ Christmas movie debut

8th November 2022
Free Youth: Ghana's first Hip hop trio of 1985

Free Youth: Ghana’s first Hip hop trio of 1985

19th June 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown