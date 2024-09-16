E.L’s epic BAR 7 concert scheduled for October 11

An iconic night of rap artistry awaits Hip-Hop fanatics on October 11. E.L will be capping off the success of his recently released “BAR 7” mixtape with a blockbuster show.

For a record seventh time, the award-winning rapper, singer, and producer will bring fans together for an unforgettable experience.

“It’s about that time again. I’m excited to announce that the BAR experience is going live again. I can’t wait to kick it with the fans once more,” E.L says.

Fans got the memo with a classy video that captured E.L as the titular BAR man. The BAR 7 concert will go down at the Alliance Française d’Accra, from 6pm to 11pm.

This year’s edition will be powered by MX24 and presented by Skillions Global and V.O Nation, with partners including 3Music, Alliance Française d’Accra, Elite PR, Veetickets, YFM, and Tieme Music.

EL. Photo Credit: EL

Since debuting in 2014, the BAR concert has become a platform to celebrate Hip-Hop in Ghana. This year, all eyes turn to “BAR 7,” which dropped in July. Its release marked 10 years of pure bliss, heralded by singles ‘BAR 7 (Intro)’ and ‘Chakido,’ both landing critical acclaim.

Don’t miss out! Come through and experience a night of electrifying beats, bars, and vibes worth a weekend. Dial *714*45# to get your early bird tickets now or check Veetickets for yours here: https://bit.ly/BARCONCERT

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic