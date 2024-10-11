fbpx
Top Stories

Piesie Esther Set to Uplift Audiences with Upcoming Highlife Gospel Anthem “Atɛɛne (Overturn)”

Piesie Esther Gears Up to Release Uplifting Highlife Gospel Song "Atɛɛne (Overturn)" Produced by Kaywa

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
Piesie Esther Set to Uplift Audiences with Upcoming Highlife Gospel Anthem "Atɛɛne (Overturn)" - Full Details HERE!
Piesie Esther Set to Uplift Audiences with Upcoming Highlife Gospel Anthem "Atɛɛne (Overturn)". Photo Credit: Piesie Esther

Fans of gospel sensation Piesie Esther are in for a musical treat as the award-winning artist prepares to release her latest single, “Atɛɛne (Overturn).”

Produced by the celebrated sound engineer Kaywa, the track is poised to be an inspiring blend of highlife rhythms and gospel themes, marking another milestone in Piesie Esther’s illustrious career.

“Atɛɛne (Overturn)” captures the essence of divine intervention and transformation, with Piesie Esther’s powerful, soulful vocals leading the charge.

Related Articles

Known for delivering deeply spiritual and uplifting songs, she continues to carve out a special place in the hearts of her listeners, combining her musical talent with a message of hope and renewal.

The song’s production, handled by Kaywa, one of Ghana’s most prominent music producers, ensures a seamless fusion of traditional highlife and gospel music, offering a fresh yet familiar sound that resonates with audiences across the board.

Speaking on the upcoming release, Piesie Esther expressed her excitement about sharing the song with her fans. “This is more than just a song; it’s a message of hope for those who are facing challenges. I believe it will uplift spirits and remind people that God can turn any situation around.”

Fans can expect the official release of “Atɛɛne (Overturn)” soon and are encouraged to anticipate a song that is not only musically enriching but spiritually empowering.

The combination of Piesie Esther’s distinct voice and Kaywa’s signature production promises to make “Atɛɛne” a track that will resonate with listeners, both on the dance floor and in their moments of reflection.

Stay tuned for the official drop, as this highlife gospel anthem is sure to make waves in the music scene and inspire hearts far and wide.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

No Fugazy by Sarkodie

2021 Week 16: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

25th April 2021
Lists: Top political songs ahead of December 7 Elections

List: Top political songs ahead of December 7 Elections

22nd August 2020
Meet Cape Coast-born rapper ChaJah Hims

Meet Cape Coast-born rapper ChaJah Hims

2nd September 2019
Money by Kweku Flick

2020 Week 35: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

30th August 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown