Piesie Esther Set to Uplift Audiences with Upcoming Highlife Gospel Anthem “Atɛɛne (Overturn)”

Fans of gospel sensation Piesie Esther are in for a musical treat as the award-winning artist prepares to release her latest single, “Atɛɛne (Overturn).”

Produced by the celebrated sound engineer Kaywa, the track is poised to be an inspiring blend of highlife rhythms and gospel themes, marking another milestone in Piesie Esther’s illustrious career.

“Atɛɛne (Overturn)” captures the essence of divine intervention and transformation, with Piesie Esther’s powerful, soulful vocals leading the charge.

Known for delivering deeply spiritual and uplifting songs, she continues to carve out a special place in the hearts of her listeners, combining her musical talent with a message of hope and renewal.

The song’s production, handled by Kaywa, one of Ghana’s most prominent music producers, ensures a seamless fusion of traditional highlife and gospel music, offering a fresh yet familiar sound that resonates with audiences across the board.

Speaking on the upcoming release, Piesie Esther expressed her excitement about sharing the song with her fans. “This is more than just a song; it’s a message of hope for those who are facing challenges. I believe it will uplift spirits and remind people that God can turn any situation around.”

Fans can expect the official release of “Atɛɛne (Overturn)” soon and are encouraged to anticipate a song that is not only musically enriching but spiritually empowering.

The combination of Piesie Esther’s distinct voice and Kaywa’s signature production promises to make “Atɛɛne” a track that will resonate with listeners, both on the dance floor and in their moments of reflection.

Stay tuned for the official drop, as this highlife gospel anthem is sure to make waves in the music scene and inspire hearts far and wide.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic