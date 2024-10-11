Pope Skinny Defends Shatta Wale: “He’s Misunderstood, Only Reacts When Provoked”

Ghanaian rapper Edwin Kwame Ohene Darko, popularly known as Pope Skinny, has opened up about his former association with Reggae/Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, shedding light on the often-misunderstood nature of the controversial star.

In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo program, hosted by Nana Romeo, the “Hot Cake” hitmaker reflected on the profound influence Shatta Wale has had on his life, particularly in terms of financial management and self-confidence.

According to Pope Skinny, Shatta Wale’s outspoken personality often leads to public misunderstandings, painting him as a controversial figure.

However, Pope Skinny believes that Wale’s actions are frequently reactions to provocation. “Shatta Wale is not as people think,” he explained, noting that while Wale may appear confrontational, he only lashes out when pushed.

Beyond his public persona, Pope Skinny highlighted the valuable life lessons he learned from the Dancehall star during their time together. “I learned confidence from Shatta Wale,” he shared, adding that Wale’s influence also extended to how he approaches his finances.

“Shatta Wale saves a lot of money,” Pope Skinny emphasized, pointing out the often-overlooked discipline Wale practices in managing his wealth.

The rapper also addressed long-standing rumors that Shatta Wale had gifted him a Mercedes Benz, setting the record straight by clarifying that while Wale did make an announcement about a new Benz in their circle, it was never intended for him.

Reflecting on their once-close relationship, Pope Skinny admitted that he misses his former friend, stating, “I miss him every day.

He’s our guy,” expressing regret over their fallout but acknowledging the lasting positive impact Shatta Wale had on his life, particularly in shaping his confidence and teaching him financial responsibility.

Despite their past differences, Pope Skinny’s sentiments point to the enduring respect and admiration he still holds for Shatta Wale, offering a glimpse into the complexities of their relationship and the life lessons gained along the way.

