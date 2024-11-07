fbpx
Top Stories

Soorebia returns to his roots with the catchy ‘B2R Freestyle’

Soorebia's raw talent and lyrical prowess are highlighted in the freestyle track B2R.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Soorebia returns to his roots with the catchy 'B2R Freestyle'
Soorebia returns to his roots with the catchy 'B2R Freestyle'. Photo Credit: Soorebia

Soorebia, an award-winning Ghanaian musician recognized for his catchy melodies, has delighted his fans by releasing his latest track, the B2R freestyle.

This song represents a sentimental return to his hip-hop origins, providing a welcome change from his current musical direction.

Soorebia’s raw talent and lyrical prowess are highlighted in the freestyle track B2R. His quick delivery and clever use of words create vivid images of his travels and adventures.

Related Articles

His forceful delivery is complemented by the hard-hitting beats and atmospheric soundscapes of the production.

Watch BDR Freestyle by Soorebia

The sudden release has ignited anticipation among loyal fans eager for Soorebia’s return to his rap roots.

This track stands as a testament to his versatility and skill in seamlessly shifting between different styles.

As he evolves as an artist, the “B2R” freestyle cements his status as a formidable presence in the music industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Baddest by Dark Suburb, Laxio & Soorebia

Audio: Baddest by Dark Suburb, Laxio & Soorebia

1st March 2018
2Strings by Soorebia feat. Akan

Audio: 2Strings by Soorebia feat. Akan

16th March 2018
Album Review: Bag of Rocks by Soorebia

Album Review: Bag of Rocks by Soorebia

23rd March 2022
Soorebia's Made In Bolga Festival Showcases the Best of Northern Ghana

Soorebia’s ‘Made In Bolga Festival’ showcased the Best of Northern Ghana – PHOTOS

27th April 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown