Soorebia returns to his roots with the catchy ‘B2R Freestyle’

Soorebia, an award-winning Ghanaian musician recognized for his catchy melodies, has delighted his fans by releasing his latest track, the B2R freestyle.

This song represents a sentimental return to his hip-hop origins, providing a welcome change from his current musical direction.

Soorebia’s raw talent and lyrical prowess are highlighted in the freestyle track B2R. His quick delivery and clever use of words create vivid images of his travels and adventures.

His forceful delivery is complemented by the hard-hitting beats and atmospheric soundscapes of the production.

Watch BDR Freestyle by Soorebia

The sudden release has ignited anticipation among loyal fans eager for Soorebia’s return to his rap roots.

This track stands as a testament to his versatility and skill in seamlessly shifting between different styles.

As he evolves as an artist, the “B2R” freestyle cements his status as a formidable presence in the music industry.

