Queendalyn Yurglee & Judikay celebrate faith with Omewoya

Queendalyn Yurglee has released her highly anticipated song Omewoya, featuring Nigeria’s gospel sensation, Judikay.

This collaboration marks a groundbreaking moment as Queendalyn becomes the first Ghanaian gospel artist to team up with Judikay on a major release.

“Omewoya,” which means “It is done,” is a triumphant song celebrating victory through faith and the belief that God has already secured victory for His people.

Watch Omewoya by Queendalyn Yurglee feat. Judikay

The track blends Afro-highlife with contemporary gospel elements, showcasing the powerful vocal artistry of both artists.

Produced by Obeng King, the song’s vibrant instrumentation and exceptional production elevate its message, stirring faith in the finished work of Christ.

The live performance video of “Omewoya” captures the infectious energy and spiritual joy of the song, highlighting the chemistry between Queendalyn and Judikay.

This collaboration not only celebrates the musical partnership between Ghana and Nigeria but also marks a significant step in Queendalyn’s rising gospel career.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic