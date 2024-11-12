fbpx
Omewoya is a triumphant song celebrating victory through faith.

Queendalyn Yurglee & Judikay celebrate faith with Omewoya. Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

Queendalyn Yurglee has released her highly anticipated song Omewoya, featuring Nigeria’s gospel sensation, Judikay.

This collaboration marks a groundbreaking moment as Queendalyn becomes the first Ghanaian gospel artist to team up with Judikay on a major release.

“Omewoya,” which means “It is done,” is a triumphant song celebrating victory through faith and the belief that God has already secured victory for His people.

Watch Omewoya by Queendalyn Yurglee feat. Judikay

The track blends Afro-highlife with contemporary gospel elements, showcasing the powerful vocal artistry of both artists.

Produced by Obeng King, the song’s vibrant instrumentation and exceptional production elevate its message, stirring faith in the finished work of Christ.

The live performance video of “Omewoya” captures the infectious energy and spiritual joy of the song, highlighting the chemistry between Queendalyn and Judikay.

This collaboration not only celebrates the musical partnership between Ghana and Nigeria but also marks a significant step in Queendalyn’s rising gospel career.

