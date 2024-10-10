Beeztrap KOTM: A Game-changer in Ghana’s Music Scene, Solidifies His Position With Chart-Topping Hits

In the ever-evolving world of music, Beeztrap KOTM is swiftly rising to prominence & has made a significant impact within a relatively short span, crafting an impressive catalogue that has captured the attention of fans and industry players.

With his unique style, blend of rap and singing and collaborations with some of Ghana’s biggest artists, Beeztrap is undeniably carving out a space for himself in the industry.

Rising Through the Ranks

Beeztrap KOTM’s journey so far has been nothing short of remarkable. He burst onto the scene with his hit single ‘Cinderella,’ featuring the Asakaa Boys, an anthem that instantly gained traction on the streets and became a favorite among listeners and the general public.

His sound, a fusion of Hiplife, Hip-Hop, Drill and Afrobeats, is both fresh and amazing. Beeztrap is always mesmerizing his fans with catchy hooks.

The success of ‘Fly Girl’ featuring Oseikrom Sikanii led to a remix featuring the Songbird Gyakie, another Ghanaian heavyweight, further amplifying the song’s reach and popularity.

In ‘Boa Me,’ ‘Hope’ and ‘Yesu,’ Beeztrap continues to demonstrate his lyrical prowess, storytelling and capturing the hearts of fans with messages of hope, love, and faith. Beeztrap KOTM won an award as the “Next Rated Act” at the just ended 3Music Awards 2024.

A Growing List of Collaborations

While Beeztrap KOTM’s solo tracks are notable, it is his ability to collaborate with heavy-weight artists in the Ghanaian music scene that further sets him apart.

He has been featured on a number of popular songs, including Sarkodie’s ‘Amen’, Skyface SDW ‘Obaa Hemaa’, Tulenkey’s ‘Bad Feelings’, Camidoh’s ‘NLF remix’, Kwesi Amewuga’s ‘3:30’ and Jay Bahd’s ‘Akatani’.

These features showcase Beeztrap lyrical muscles in various genres, from Drill, Hiplife to Afrobeats, solidifying his reputation as one of the most versatile artists to emerge in recent years.

The ‘Boa Me’ remix featuring Stonebwoy

As Beeztrap continues to build his impressive portfolio with the release of the ‘Boa Me’ remix featuring TGMA 2024 “Artist of the Year”: Stonebwoy.

This collaboration is a significant milestone in Beeztrap’s career, as it signals his readiness to work with the best in the industry. The record is already making waves on TikTok and other social media platforms and is set to top chart on all digital streaming platforms.

The ‘Boa Me’ remix blends Beeztrap’s heartfelt lyrics with Stonebwoy’s signature sound, creating a masterpiece that will likely dominate airwaves across the country and beyond.

This collaboration represents more than just another song–it’s a testament to Beeztrap’s rise and the recognition of his talent by one of the biggest names in African music.

In a short period, Beeztrap KOTM has proven that hard work, talent, and strategic collaborations can quickly elevate an artist to the top of the music scene.

As fans anticipate the release of his new single, the excitement around his career continues to build. Beeztrap is undoubtedly one of the key names to watch as Ghanaian music continues to rise on the global stage.

