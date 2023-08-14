Stonebwoy and Sarkodie Honor Bob Marley with Remarkable Contributions to ‘Africa Unite’ Album

Bob Marley’s immortality continues with ‘Africa Unite’, a majestic, posthumous album ‘Celebrating the vibrant fusion of Reggae and Afrobeats!

Africa Unite’ is an extraordinary album that pays homage to the Reggae icon’s greatest hits, beautifully reimagined and infused with the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats.

‘Africa Unite’ features inspiring collaborations between Bob Marley’s classics and a stellar lineup of contemporary African musicians.

This ten-track masterpiece includes some of Africa’s greatest artists who bring their unique flair and artistry, paying tribute to Bob Marley’s enduring influence while adding their refreshing voices to his iconic compositions.

The official tracklist includes:

So Much Trouble – Nutty O & Winky O Them Belly Full (But We Hungry) – Rema & Skip Marley Redemption Song – Ami Faku Waiting in Vain – Tiwa Savage Turn Your Lights Down Low – Afro B Three Little Birds – Teni and Oxlade Buffalo Soldier – Stonebwoy Stir It Up – Sarkodie Jamming – Ayra Starr One Love – Patoranking

Reflecting on the significance of this album, Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley stated, “‘Africa Unite’ is an album that showcases the importance of Bob Marley in modern day Africa.

The artists that feature on this album have reimagined Bob Marley’s classics in a way we know he would have loved and been proud of.”

The release of ‘Africa Unite’ will undoubtedly captivate Bob Marley’s loyal fanbase and attract new listeners seeking to experience the magic of his music in a fresh and vibrant way.

“The three words I’d use to describe this ‘Africa Unite’ project are: pivotal, moving and ancestral” – Skip Marley

Bob Marley’s impact on Reggae and Afrobeats music culture is immeasurable. His ageless music transcends borders and generations.

Stonebwoy effortlessly nailed the introduction to the remake of Bob Marley's "Buffalo Soldier."



This rendition is featured in the project titled "Africa Unite," which brings together talents such as The Wailers, a renowned Jamaican reggae band, our very own Stonebwoy and other… pic.twitter.com/rXlnZz4bXt — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 9, 2023

This project is no different as it invites listeners on an enchanting musical journey. From the heartwarming rendition of ‘Waiting In Vain’ to the uplifting energy of ‘Stir It Up’, and the melodious track of ‘Three Little Birds’, the album showcases the seamless fusion of two extraordinary musical worlds.

Just 24 hours before the debut of ‘Africa Unite’, Bob Marley released the fourth official single from the album: ‘Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)’ featuring Rema and Skip Marley.

This is a mid-tempo number laced with soothing sax, capturing cadence and punchy parables. Addressing inequality, Bob Marley, Rema and Skip Marley encourage us to escape with music.

The original track features on Bob Marley’s widely acclaimed 1974. Skip Marley is known for speaking to a generation whilst topping the Billboard charts, the singer made these remarks on remaking his grandfather’s hit, “When I first heard the final version of “Them Belly Full” featuring Rema I was ecstatic!

Working alongside any African artist is ecstatic for me, because that’s what it’s really about: Africa. I was very grateful for the opportunity.” ‘Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)’ sets the pace; getting listeners ready for the album.

With ‘Africa Unite’, Bob Marley’s influence continues to resonate, bridging the gap between the past and present. The album not only showcases the global reach of Bob Marley’s music but also celebrates the rich tapestry of African rhythms and melodies.

By intertwining reggae’s soulful vibrations with the infectious energy of Afrobeats, ‘Africa Unite’ embodies the unity and spirit of collaboration, mirroring the late artist’s vision of a harmonious world.

Bob Marley’s impact on reggae and Afrobeats music culture is immeasurable. As a pioneer of Reggae, Bob Marley was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

His powerful lyrics and captivating melodies have served as a guiding light, inspiring countless artists and shaping the musical landscape. With ‘Africa Unite’, his influence continues to resonate, bridging the gap between the past and present.

Stream ‘Africa Unite’

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put Reggae on the global map, but as a statesman in his native Jamaica; he famously brought together the country’s warring factions.

Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century’s most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley’s lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music.

In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages.

Marley’s music catalogue has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection ‘LEGEND’ holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard Magazine’s Catalog Albums chart and remains the world’s best-selling reggae album.

Marley’s accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001).

For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

