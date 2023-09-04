Rita Adomolga Wins Best Video of the Year at Ghana Music Awards USA 2023 with “Tumberu Bye Bye”

Rita Adomolga is being celebrated and congratulated as she won The Best Video of The Year in The Ghana Music Awards – USA 2023.

This happened in Lincoln Theater, Columbus, Ohio – USA on the 26th August 2023 and the esteemed daughter of the North emanated winner of her category.

The “Tumbero” hit song by Rita Adomolga was featured by Obaapa Christy. The the music video which was released on 2nd March 2022 with an ace video directed by Skyweb (A-1 gospel video director in Ghana) made this cheerful win of an award for her.

This jubilation isn’t over yet as it happens as she’s won five (5) awards from four (4) award schemes in 2023.

Rita Adomolga is a venerable Ghanaian gospel singer and a well equipped song writer who hails from the Upper East Region of Ghana precisely Bolgatanga but spends most of her life in The United States of America (USA).

When it comes to the work of Rita Adomolga, she puts in her all to make it the best for herself and her consumers. This award really deserves her and more.

