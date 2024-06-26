Esther Smith Returns to Ghana for Highly-Anticipated Concert After Decade-Long Hiatus – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
Esther Smith Delights Fans with Ghana Concert Announcement!

Esther Smith Returns to Ghana for Highly-Anticipated Concert After Decade-Long Hiatus. Photo Credit: Esther Smith/x

Iconic Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has thrilled fans with the announcement of her long-awaited return to Ghana for a special concert.

After spending over a decade abroad, Smith is set to inspire and uplift audiences once again with her powerful voice and soulful music.

Sharing the exciting news on her social media platforms, Esther Smith expressed her immense joy and readiness to glorify Jesus Christ through her music.

Related Articles

In her heartfelt post, she wrote, “The wait is over! After 10+ years abroad, I’m finally returning to Ghana for a powerful gospel show with a heart full of joy and a voice ready to lift up the name of our Lord Jesus Christ! Don’t miss out on this special gospel event…It’s All About Jesus!”

The announcement has sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans, who have eagerly awaited her return.

Esther Smith’s music has long been a source of inspiration and spiritual upliftment, and her upcoming concert promises to be a memorable celebration of faith and devotion.

As the date for the special gospel event approaches, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further details about the venue and ticket sales.

This concert marks not only a triumphant return for Esther Smith but also a significant moment for Ghana’s gospel music scene.

