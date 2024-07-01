fbpx
Top Stories

Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage – Full Details HERE!

Unlocking International Success: Hammer's Analysis on African Rappers!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours ago
2 minutes read
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage - Full Details HERE!
Hammer Hits at Rappers Using Local Languages on International Stage. Photo Credit: Hammer/FB

Ghanaian music producer Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer, has shed light on the challenges African rappers face when using their local languages to break international boundaries.

In a candid interview with Joy FM’s Kwame Dadzie on the Showbiz A-Z show, Hammer emphasized the impact of language on the global reach of rap music.

Hammer explained that while songs sung in vernacular languages can easily cross over to international audiences due to their melodic nature, rap songs face a tougher barrier.

Related Articles

He noted that rap relies heavily on beats and lyrics, making it harder for non-English rap to gain global traction.

“It’s easier to sell vernacular in a singing format than in rap because ‘sing-songs’ have melody. Rap songs are words. So the beats drive rap songs. Listen to Zibote; we still don’t know what they were talking about, but we love it because it is a song-song,” Hammer said.

He cited Nigerian artist Asake as an example, explaining how Asake’s use of Yoruba in his sing-songs allows him to cross over to international audiences successfully. In contrast, Hammer pointed out that rapping in Yoruba would not yield the same results.

“It is easier for a ‘sing-song’ to cross over, like Asake with the Yoruba. He can cross over with it because it is a ‘sing-song’, but if you rap in Yoruba, you will go hungry,” he added.

Hammer also discussed the evolution of award-winning rapper Sarkodie, who has transitioned to incorporating more English in his rap to reach a broader audience. He praised Sarkodie’s English rap delivery on his ‘No Pressure’ album, attributing this shift to the limitations imposed by vernacular rap.

“Sarkodie has suffered out there. The reason he has transformed into an English rapper is that he has to move on because vernacular rap will limit you,” Hammer stated.

Hammer’s insights underscore the complexities faced by African rappers striving for international success. While vernacular singing can transcend linguistic barriers through melody, rap remains a more challenging medium due to its reliance on lyrics and beats.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours ago
2 minutes read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photos: What went on at the 2019 3 Music Awards. Photo Credit: ROB Photography

Photos: What went on at the 2019 3 Music Awards

2nd April 2019
Efya stops artistes from dropping over 3yr old unreleased joints; finds her missing dog who had a GHS 3,537.50 ransom

Efya stops artistes from dropping over 3yr old unreleased joints; finds her missing dog who had a GHS 3,537.50 ransom

8th March 2022
Moh features Mr Eazi on Belinda

Moh features Mr Eazi on Belinda

6th April 2020
FloEazy- the new face of musical creativity

FloEazy- the new face of musical creativity

2nd May 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 26 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown