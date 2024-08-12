Beeztrap KOTM Shares Journey to Collaborating with Sarkodie on “Amen” – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian rising star Beeztrap KOTM recently shared his experience working with legendary rapper Sarkodie on their collaborative track “Amen.”

During an interview on the Delay Show, aired on August 10, 2024, Beeztrap recounted the moment Sarkodie reached out to him and the challenges he faced during the collaboration.

Beeztrap revealed that his journey to working with Sarkodie began with a simple social media interaction. “I was overjoyed when Sarkodie posted our song. I couldn’t contain my excitement,” he shared.

The post quickly gained attention, and a friend even shared a screenshot on TikTok, sparking conversations about Beeztrap’s enthusiasm.

For Beeztrap, Sarkodie’s recognition was a significant moment, as the rapper had long been an inspiration in his musical journey. “I’ve been following Sarkodie for years, so when he acknowledged my work, it was a big deal for me,” Beeztrap explained.

The collaboration took a more serious turn when Sarkodie personally reached out to Beeztrap with a proposition. “Within that period, Sarkodie messaged me, saying he had a track for me to listen to,” Beeztrap recalled.

Just a week later, Sarkodie’s manager followed up, indicating that the rapper wanted Beeztrap to record a verse for the song.

Eager to seize the opportunity, Beeztrap quickly headed to the studio. However, the initial version of his contribution didn’t meet Sarkodie’s standards. “The first recording I did wasn’t accepted, so I had to redo it,” Beeztrap admitted.

Despite the challenge, Beeztrap remained determined to deliver, and the final version of “Amen” was ultimately a success.

His experience highlights the perseverance and dedication required to meet the expectations of an icon like Sarkodie, and the resulting collaboration stands as a testament to Beeztrap KOTM’s rising talent in the Ghanaian music industry.

