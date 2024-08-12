fbpx
Top Stories

Beeztrap KOTM Shares Journey to Collaborating with Sarkodie on “Amen” – Full Details HERE!

The Making of "Amen": Beeztrap KOTM's Experience Working with Sarkodie

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Beeztrap KOTM Shares Journey to Collaborating with Sarkodie on "Amen" - Full Details HERE!
Beeztrap KOTM Shares Journey to Collaborating with Sarkodie on "Amen". Photo Credit: Beeztrap/FB

Ghanaian rising star Beeztrap KOTM recently shared his experience working with legendary rapper Sarkodie on their collaborative track “Amen.”

During an interview on the Delay Show, aired on August 10, 2024, Beeztrap recounted the moment Sarkodie reached out to him and the challenges he faced during the collaboration.

Beeztrap revealed that his journey to working with Sarkodie began with a simple social media interaction. “I was overjoyed when Sarkodie posted our song. I couldn’t contain my excitement,” he shared.

Related Articles

The post quickly gained attention, and a friend even shared a screenshot on TikTok, sparking conversations about Beeztrap’s enthusiasm.

For Beeztrap, Sarkodie’s recognition was a significant moment, as the rapper had long been an inspiration in his musical journey. “I’ve been following Sarkodie for years, so when he acknowledged my work, it was a big deal for me,” Beeztrap explained.

The collaboration took a more serious turn when Sarkodie personally reached out to Beeztrap with a proposition. “Within that period, Sarkodie messaged me, saying he had a track for me to listen to,” Beeztrap recalled.

Just a week later, Sarkodie’s manager followed up, indicating that the rapper wanted Beeztrap to record a verse for the song.

Eager to seize the opportunity, Beeztrap quickly headed to the studio. However, the initial version of his contribution didn’t meet Sarkodie’s standards. “The first recording I did wasn’t accepted, so I had to redo it,” Beeztrap admitted.

Despite the challenge, Beeztrap remained determined to deliver, and the final version of “Amen” was ultimately a success.

His experience highlights the perseverance and dedication required to meet the expectations of an icon like Sarkodie, and the resulting collaboration stands as a testament to Beeztrap KOTM’s rising talent in the Ghanaian music industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur express disgust at Ejura Shooting incident

Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur express disgust at Ejura Shooting incident

1st July 2021
Beyoncé can't get enough of Guiltybeatz as he lands another production credit on her latest album

Beyoncé can’t get enough of Guiltybeatz as he lands another production credit on her latest album

23rd July 2022

Watch Louis Tomlinson Stage Desert Concert in ‘Walls’ Video

21st January 2020
Music producers, Plugnsix to release debut single

Music producers, Plugnsix to release debut single

26th October 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 32 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown