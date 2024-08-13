Olivetheboy Clarifies Performance at NDC Youth Manifesto Launch: “It Was Strictly Business”

Ghanaian afrobeats sensation, Olivetheboy, has set the record straight regarding his recent performance at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth manifesto launch, held on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Amidst growing speculation about his political leanings, the artist emphasized that his appearance was purely a professional engagement.

In a candid interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Olivetheboy, known for hit tracks like “Asylum” and “Goodsin,” expressed that his performance should not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of former President John Dramani Mahama or the NDC.

🚨ICYMI🇬🇭🎶: Goodsin hitmaker @OliveTheBoy_ performs his monster hit at the 2024 launch of NDC Youth Manifesto.

–

📹: @WoezorTV



🦅🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/9vKQIRDUOc — Ölele | DTS👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) August 12, 2024

“I didn’t endorse Mahama or the NDC party; it was strictly business. I was hired,” he clarified, aiming to dispel any notions of political affiliation.

The rising star, who continues to make waves in the Ghanaian music scene, stressed that his primary focus remains on his music and connecting with fans, rather than engaging in partisan politics. Olivetheboy further stated that he remains open to performing for other political parties, including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP), if approached.

“My services as a performer are available to any political party, whether it’s the NPP or CPP, if they invite me to their events,” he added, reinforcing his stance as a professional artist committed to his craft, rather than political endorsement.

“Strictly business, not an endorsement…” .@OliveTheBoy_ on his performance at the 2024 NDC Youth Manifesto Launch

pic.twitter.com/ryoQtY4jMX — OLIVE TB_STATS📈 #WONDABOY (@olive_stats) August 13, 2024

Olivetheboy’s statement comes at a time when the lines between entertainment and politics are increasingly scrutinized, with artists often facing backlash for their perceived political affiliations.

His comments highlight the delicate balance artists must navigate between their professional obligations and the public’s perception of their political stances.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic