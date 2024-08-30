fbpx
Top Stories

Eazzy and Medikal Fuel Romance Speculations with New Instagram Video

Eazzy & Medikal: Exploring the Speculations About Their Love

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Eazzy and Medikal Fuel Romance Speculations with New Instagram Video
Eazzy and Medikal Fuel Romance Speculations with New Instagram Video. Photo Credit: Medikal/Eazzy - FB

Ghanaian musicians Eazzy and Medikal have reignited rumors about their alleged romantic relationship after Eazzy shared a video of them spending time together on her Instagram page.

The video, which has caught the attention of many, shows the two artists in a playful mood, taking mirror selfies and enjoying each other’s company in an elevator.

Their smiles and light-hearted interactions have further fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship, which has been the subject of intense gossip in recent weeks.

Related Articles

This latest clip comes on the heels of numerous rumors sparked by their frequent appearances in matching outfits and at the same locations, often shared on social media at the same time.

While Eazzy has kept quiet on the subject, Medikal recently hinted that the rumors swirling around his love life might hold some truth.

In a cryptic statement, he suggested that the gossip surrounding his recent romantic escapades should be taken seriously, although he stopped short of offering any concrete details.

These developments follow the highly publicized breakup between Medikal and his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, in May 2024. The couple’s split, which played out in the public eye, was marred by accusations of infidelity, with Eazzy’s name being linked to Medikal as one of the women involved.

The rumors initially gained traction on Snapchat, where a well-known Ghanaian socialite, Davon, alleged that Medikal and Eazzy had been involved in an affair.

Despite the swirling speculation, neither party has confirmed the nature of their relationship, leaving fans and followers to draw their own conclusions.

As the gossip continues to circulate, all eyes are on Eazzy and Medikal to see if they will finally address the rumors or if they will continue to keep their relationship—whatever its nature—under wraps.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Maabena by AMG Armani feat. Medikal & Tulenkey

Video: Maabena by AMG Armani feat. Medikal & Tulenkey

4th October 2021

Shatta, Stone, Sark, 8 others set to perform at MTN 4Syte TV Music Video Awards

15th November 2019
Samini's Untamed World Tour hits New York

Samini’s Untamed World Tour hits New York

6th August 2019
Paakofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor of Date Rush fame insert Gospel single; Can’t Explain

Paakofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor of Date Rush fame insert Gospel single; Can’t Explain

9th July 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown