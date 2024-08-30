Eazzy and Medikal Fuel Romance Speculations with New Instagram Video

Ghanaian musicians Eazzy and Medikal have reignited rumors about their alleged romantic relationship after Eazzy shared a video of them spending time together on her Instagram page.

The video, which has caught the attention of many, shows the two artists in a playful mood, taking mirror selfies and enjoying each other’s company in an elevator.

Their smiles and light-hearted interactions have further fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship, which has been the subject of intense gossip in recent weeks.

Eazzy x Medikal !



Love story, New banger or Showbiz ? Whatever it is, we can’t get enough of the vibes 😍 pic.twitter.com/xT2CjDZYeN — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) August 30, 2024

This latest clip comes on the heels of numerous rumors sparked by their frequent appearances in matching outfits and at the same locations, often shared on social media at the same time.

While Eazzy has kept quiet on the subject, Medikal recently hinted that the rumors swirling around his love life might hold some truth.

In a cryptic statement, he suggested that the gossip surrounding his recent romantic escapades should be taken seriously, although he stopped short of offering any concrete details.

These developments follow the highly publicized breakup between Medikal and his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, in May 2024. The couple’s split, which played out in the public eye, was marred by accusations of infidelity, with Eazzy’s name being linked to Medikal as one of the women involved.

The rumors initially gained traction on Snapchat, where a well-known Ghanaian socialite, Davon, alleged that Medikal and Eazzy had been involved in an affair.

Despite the swirling speculation, neither party has confirmed the nature of their relationship, leaving fans and followers to draw their own conclusions.

As the gossip continues to circulate, all eyes are on Eazzy and Medikal to see if they will finally address the rumors or if they will continue to keep their relationship—whatever its nature—under wraps.

