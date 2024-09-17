Stonebwoy Embarks on New Academic Journey: Pursues Master’s in International Relations and Diplomacy at GIMPA – Full Details HERE!

2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, is making headlines again—not for a new song, but for his decision to further his education.

The celebrated Dancehall artiste is now pursuing a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

A video recently surfaced on social media, shared by SikaOfficial on X (formerly Twitter), capturing the moment Stonebwoy exchanged pleasantries with a lecturer and interacted with fellow students after a Foreign Policy Analysis class.

2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year @stonebwoy has started a new academic journey at GIMPA, where he would be studying a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy.



He was seen in a Foreign Policy Analysis class yesterday.



🎥: @DessyFayden pic.twitter.com/quIei2Mhdk — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 17, 2024

The post read: “2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year @stonebwoy has embarked on a new academic journey at GIMPA, where he will be studying a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy. He was spotted in a Foreign Policy Analysis class yesterday.”

This move comes just months after Stonebwoy successfully graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the same institution on July 26, 2024. Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos from his graduation, where he celebrated the achievement with his wife, children, and close family.

Stonebwoy’s decision to return to academia is being met with admiration by many, though some social media users couldn’t resist adding their humorous takes.

One comment read, “He will go to school now, and later, fight and cry over an article.” Another remarked on celebrity treatment, saying, “If a normal student wears that outfit to class, the lecturer would stress them, but since it’s Efo, they will overlook it.”

Despite the humorous reactions, the overall sentiment is one of respect for Stonebwoy’s commitment to both his artistic and academic endeavors. As he embarks on this new chapter, many fans are inspired by his dedication to self-growth and lifelong learning.

