Stonebwoy reveals tracklist & artwork for Up & Running Album

Up & Running symbolizes Stonebwoy's dynamic approach to music.

Stonebwoy reveals tracklist & artwork for Up & Running Album
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has unveiled the official tracklist and cover artwork for his highly anticipated album, titled “Up & Running“.

The album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborations, with appearances from notable artists such as Duncan Mighty, Ir Sais, Spice, Amaria BB, Jahmiel, 10TIK, Larruso, Chi Ching Ching, Kaylan Arnold, and Blvk H3ro.

Fans have already gotten a taste of the project with the release of standout tracks like “Pray For Me” featuring Wyclef Jean, “Ekelebe” with ODUMODUBLVCK, the smash hit “Jejereje,” and the fan-favorite “Your Body.”

Tracklist for Up & Running Album

The album artwork features a striking design—a meticulously arranged pattern of six 6s encircling a sun symbol, all enclosed within a large circle.

This unique visual perfectly complements the album’s title, “Up & Running,” symbolizing Stonebwoy’s active, engaging, and dynamic approach to music.

It signifies that his craft is not only thriving but also poised to make a significant impact on his listeners worldwide.

The album is set to drop on October 24, 2024, and will feature 13 carefully curated tracks.

