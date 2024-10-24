Arathejay Celebrates 6M Streams of ‘Jesus Christ II’ with the Premiere of ‘Live Session’

Ghanaian sensation Arathejay is riding a wave of success, celebrating over 6 million streams for his hit track “Jesus Christ II” featuring Black Sherif.

To mark the moment, he has unveiled “Arathejay Live Session 001” on his YouTube channel, hinting at what could become a series of captivating live performances for his fans.

In this 10-minute performance, Arathejay effortlessly fuses emotion with groove, kicking things off with a spellbinding rendition of “Rosalinda.” His smooth transition to the charming “Sankofa” creates a flow that feels natural yet deeply moving.

Listen to Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule by AratheJay

The energy peaks with his infectious record “C’est La Vie,” before he closes on a high with the fan-favourite, “Jesus Christ II,” the very track that brought him to this milestone.

This celebration is just one of many highlights in what has been a standout year for Arathejay. After releasing his debut project “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule” and being named Apple Music’s spotlight artist for October, he’s now gearing up for even more.

With plans to release new music before the year wraps up, Arathejay’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down. With “Arathejay Live Session” potentially evolving into a recurring showcase, he’s clearly on a mission to keep fans engaged in new, exciting ways.

Watch Arathejay Live Session 001

