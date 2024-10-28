Stonebwoy Prioritizes Fans Over Grammy Hype with New Album “Up & Runnin6” – Full Details HERE!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy recently clarified that his new album, Up & Runnin6, is not aimed specifically at winning a Grammy, dismissing speculation that he created the album solely with awards in mind.

Speaking at the album’s release party on October 23, the TGMA Artiste of the Year expressed his commitment to the fans, stressing that prioritizing accolades over the satisfaction of his audience would undermine his purpose as an artist.

“God knows my heart… If it does happen to qualify and win, it will speed up my art and craft,” Stonebwoy said. “But it is not my sole intention that I am creating this album for the Grammys.

I would be doing a great disservice to the people who connect with my music beyond award schemes—my fans, loved ones, and those who find meaning in the music for their personal lives.”

He emphasized that while recognition is appreciated, it’s not what drives his creativity. “I do not really make music targeting award schemes,” he explained. “It is good when you qualify, but I don’t think it makes sense to create this album specifically for the Grammys.”

Despite his impressive career and international influence, Stonebwoy has yet to receive a Grammy nomination, unlike his fellow Ghanaian reggae musician Rocky Dawuni, who has garnered multiple Grammy nominations, although he has not yet taken home an award.

Stonebwoy’s stance highlights his dedication to staying authentic to his artistic vision, with a clear focus on creating music that resonates deeply with his audience, awards or not.

Up & Running is Stonebwoy’s latest venture to connect with his fans, affirming that his music exists to reach and uplift, regardless of award expectations.

