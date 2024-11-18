fbpx
Top Stories

Covenant Keeping God: Ronica Sings brings hope and healing with new single

Covenant Keeping God blends contemporary gospel with traditional roots.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Covenant Keeping God: Ronica Sings brings hope and healing with new single
Covenant Keeping God: Ronica Sings brings hope and healing with new single. Photo Credit: Ronica Sings

After a brief hiatus, Ghanaian-Canadian gospel artist Ronica Sings is back with her latest single, “Covenant Keeping God.”

This powerful anthem highlights her unwavering faith and showcases her impressive vocal range and emotional depth.

The song combines soul-stirring melodies with heartfelt lyrics, celebrating God’s promises and faithfulness.

Watch Covenant Keeping God by Ronica Sings

It resonates deeply with listeners, offering hope and assurance during challenging times. Ronica’s return comes after a period of personal reflection, drawing inspiration from her journey.

Already receiving praise from fans and critics alike, “Covenant Keeping God” blends contemporary gospel with traditional roots.

The accompanying music video, filled with stunning visuals and expressions of worship, amplifies the song’s message, creating a transformative experience for viewers.

Ronica Sings is back and ready to uplift souls through her music—get ready to be inspired!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown