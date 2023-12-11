Lyrics: Otan by Sarkodie

Yea. Man

I’ve been fighting this battle

With demonds inside of me

I ust stay in my lane

So nobody can bother me

Bitch. I’m too sensitive

Nti m3n touchi me ego

Thought I had niggas nsem to me

Aa they go ride for me

All along all of them be ealous

Fake souls always make me nervous

Outta here Bitch. I’m on my purpose

Pull me down still am breaking records. I’m on a 1000

But they wanna take me to zero

Realest Nigga only God is my hero

Let your angels cover me еveryday

Cover me еvery night

Na otan hunu adooso

I’m on the top and I keep on winning

Higher we go

Highest we go dey

Ah

I’m on a different time

Only God can judge

Ka me ko commit suicide I was pushed to the edge

Anytime I smell my blessings

That be when the devil emerge

My spirit is broen

Somebody come take me to church

Mama told me. Boy. I’m proud of you

Don’t you let nobody lie to you

Jehovah en blessing go carry you

Anywhere you go the power go follow you

When I was losing the battle you told me to keep on

Keep on

And then you gave me a shoulder to lean on

You might also like

The Twelve Days of Christmas

Christmas Songs

Are You Gone Already

Nicki Minaj

Let Me Calm Down

Nicki Minaj

Let your angels cover me everyday

Cover me every night

Na otan hunu adooso

I’m on the top and I keep on winning

Higher we go

Highest we go dey

They counted me out

But I came back even harder

Ye pia me hy3 f3m but I be screaming louder

I made all this magic like abracadabra

Nia Ghana fo ay3 me but still aa manpaaba

Can’t trust a person who sell out for dollar

Me value ko sro like a vintage impala

Obiaa nny3 madanfo

Cos I know alotta you

Nigg*as be hating s3 me kura all this power

You can just stay in your feelings

Me I just break all the ceilings

I see all you people like miserable se-mens

Wasting my time just to fight all this demons

Idols go turn to your rivals

Pray and ust pick up your bible

Y’all don’t know why you can’t get close to Michael

Menma nipa mb3n

Just for my survival

Yea. Man

I’ve been fighting this battle

With demonds inside of me

I ust stay in my lane so nobody can bother me

Bitch. I’m too sensitive. Nti m3n touchi me ego

Thought I had niggas nsem to me aa they go ride for me

All along all of them be ealous

Fake souls always make me nervous

Outta here Bitch. I’m on my purpose

Pull me down still am breaking records

I’m on a 1000 but they wanna take me to zero

Realest Nigga only God is my hero