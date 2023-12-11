Lyrics: Otan by Sarkodie
Yea. Man
I’ve been fighting this battle
With demonds inside of me
I ust stay in my lane
So nobody can bother me
Bitch. I’m too sensitive
Nti m3n touchi me ego
Thought I had niggas nsem to me
Aa they go ride for me
All along all of them be ealous
Fake souls always make me nervous
Outta here Bitch. I’m on my purpose
Pull me down still am breaking records. I’m on a 1000
But they wanna take me to zero
Realest Nigga only God is my hero
Let your angels cover me еveryday
Cover me еvery night
Na otan hunu adooso
I’m on the top and I keep on winning
Higher we go
Highest we go dey
Ah
I’m on a different time
Only God can judge
Ka me ko commit suicide I was pushed to the edge
Anytime I smell my blessings
That be when the devil emerge
My spirit is broen
Somebody come take me to church
Mama told me. Boy. I’m proud of you
Don’t you let nobody lie to you
Jehovah en blessing go carry you
Anywhere you go the power go follow you
When I was losing the battle you told me to keep on
Keep on
And then you gave me a shoulder to lean on
Let your angels cover me everyday
Cover me every night
Na otan hunu adooso
I’m on the top and I keep on winning
Higher we go
Highest we go dey
They counted me out
But I came back even harder
Ye pia me hy3 f3m but I be screaming louder
I made all this magic like abracadabra
Nia Ghana fo ay3 me but still aa manpaaba
Can’t trust a person who sell out for dollar
Me value ko sro like a vintage impala
Obiaa nny3 madanfo
Cos I know alotta you
Nigg*as be hating s3 me kura all this power
You can just stay in your feelings
Me I just break all the ceilings
I see all you people like miserable se-mens
Wasting my time just to fight all this demons
Idols go turn to your rivals
Pray and ust pick up your bible
Y’all don’t know why you can’t get close to Michael
Menma nipa mb3n
Just for my survival
Yea. Man
I’ve been fighting this battle
With demonds inside of me
I ust stay in my lane so nobody can bother me
Bitch. I’m too sensitive. Nti m3n touchi me ego
Thought I had niggas nsem to me aa they go ride for me
All along all of them be ealous
Fake souls always make me nervous
Outta here Bitch. I’m on my purpose
Pull me down still am breaking records
I’m on a 1000 but they wanna take me to zero
Realest Nigga only God is my hero