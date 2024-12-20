fbpx
Celebrating Love: Maya Blu drops new track ‘Hail You’ following split rumors

Stream 'Hail You' by Maya Blu, a perfect celebratory song for lovers worldwide, beautifully crafted by Mix Master Garzy.

YaaYaa Brobbei, Ghana Music
YaaYaa Brobbei, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer

With rumors of her split from Lynx Entertainment still hot to the touch, the rising Ghanaian star Maya Blu follows up with her latest release, ‘Hail You.’ This celebratory song aims to provide subtle closure to the rumored situation surrounding her recent split. The track was produced by the renowned Mix Master Garzy, known for his exceptional work in the music industry.

‘Hail You’ showcases another soft, glassy sound from the talented songstress, who first clinched fame with her debut song, ‘For You,’ in 2022. This new offering stands out as a remarkable showcase of her versatility and artistic ingenuity. Unlike her previous releases, ‘Hail You’ epitomizes original African instrumentation, beautifully woven with insightful songwriting that captures the essence of love and celebration.

One notable aspect of the track is its catchy lyrics: “I just want to celebrate. Join me, let’s jubilate/ Only you complete me. Nobody go fit debate.” While some might interpret the song as a response to her rumored saga, Maya Blu clarifies that ‘Hail You’ is intended as a “perfect celebratory song, especially for lovers and couples around the world.” This assertion underlines the universality of the themes she explores in her music, allowing fans to draw personal connections to the song amidst speculation.

Maya Blu’s journey in the music industry has been marked by collaborations with award-winning singer-songwriters like Mr Drew and Abiana, which have fueled her growth as an artist. With her unique voice and exciting releases, she has become a talent worth getting behind. Notably, she was a nominee for the 2023 VGMA Unsung category, which highlights emerging artists in the Ghanaian music scene.

Fans and new listeners alike can now stream or download ‘Hail You’ on music stores worldwide. With this new release, Maya Blu solidifies her position as a rising star to watch, continuing to break boundaries and redefine what it means to create music that resonates with her audience on a deeper level. As she continues to develop her craft, there is no doubt that her future releases will be met with anticipation and excitement.

Cover Artwork: Hail You - Maya Blu
Cover Artwork: Hail You – Maya Blu

By YaaYaa Brobbei, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Yaayaa, a discerning fashion critic, scrutinizes Ghanaian music industry's sartorial choices, influencing musicians' image and influencing their performance in the fashion-centric music scene.
