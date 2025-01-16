Christa Boafo inspires with new single ‘The Lord of Hosts’

Gospel artist Christa Boafo has released her highly anticipated single, “The Lord of Hosts,” now available on all streaming platforms.

This powerful anthem combines traditional gospel with contemporary sound, offering a message of hope, strength, and divine protection.

Christa’s exceptional vocal talent shines through, reminding listeners of God’s omnipotence in their lives.

Produced with rich harmonies and a powerful instrumental arrangement, the song serves as a source of encouragement during challenging times.

“The Lord of Hosts” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and more, offering a refreshing dose of faith and inspiration.