Christa Boafo inspires with new single ‘The Lord of Hosts’

The Lord of Hosts" by Christa Boafo reminds listeners of God’s presence and power in their lives during difficult times.

Gospel artist Christa Boafo has released her highly anticipated single, “The Lord of Hosts,” now available on all streaming platforms.

This powerful anthem combines traditional gospel with contemporary sound, offering a message of hope, strength, and divine protection.

Christa’s exceptional vocal talent shines through, reminding listeners of God’s omnipotence in their lives.

Produced with rich harmonies and a powerful instrumental arrangement, the song serves as a source of encouragement during challenging times.

“The Lord of Hosts” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and more, offering a refreshing dose of faith and inspiration.

Cover Artwork: The Lord of Hosts - Christa Boafo
