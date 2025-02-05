fbpx
Music

Mo’ Spence unveils ‘Your Love,’ a timeless lovers rock masterpiece

Let Mo' Spence take you on a journey of love and musical bliss with her latest release, the soul-stirring "Your Love" anthem.

Kojo Dondo, Ghana Music
Kojo Dondo, Ghana Music - Contributor-at-Large

Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall artiste Mo’ Spence is set to captivate listeners worldwide with her latest release, “Your Love,” a soothing lovers’ rock anthem that promises to reignite the flames of romance. As her first release of 2025, the track is built on the iconic “Come Around Riddim” by Collie Buddz, blending nostalgic vibes with Mo’ Spence’s electrifying vocal delivery. This combination creates a timeless sound that will leave listeners wondering where she has been all this time.

“Your Love” is more than just a song; it’s an experience. With its heartfelt lyrics and melodic rhythm, the track is designed to make you fall in love over and over again. Mo’ Spence’s unique artistry shines through as she effortlessly fuses Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall influences, creating a fresh and familiar sound. The song is a testament to her versatility as an artiste and her ability to connect with audiences on a deep, emotional level.

To accompany the release, Mo’ Spence has shared a visually stunning video visualiser that complements the song’s romantic essence. Fans can stream “Your Love” on platforms like Audiomack, YouTube, and TikTok, where the track is already gaining traction. The artiste has also encouraged her listeners to share the song with their family and friends, spreading the love far and wide.

See also  Blakid lights up the festive season with his latest release, "Banger"

Mo’ Spence, whose real name is Monique Spence, is not just a singer but also a skilled producer, having handled the mixing and mastering of “Your Love” herself. Her dedication to her craft is evident in every note of the song, and her growing presence on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube is a testament to her rising popularity.

Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall artiste Mo' Spence. Photo Credit: Mo' Spence
Afrobeats, Reggae, and Dancehall artiste Mo’ Spence. Photo Credit: Mo’ Spence

As 2025 unfolds, Mo’ Spence is poised to significantly impact the global music scene with “Your Love.” Whether you’re a fan of Afrobeats, Reggae, or Dancehall, this track is a must-listen. So, sit back, press play, and let Mo’ Spence take you on a journey of love and musical bliss.

Cover Artwork: Your Love - Mo' Spence
Cover Artwork: Your Love – Mo’ Spence
author avatar
Kojo Dondo, Ghana Music
Blogger and music journalist Kojo Dondo showcases Ghanaian music, encapsulating the spirit of Highlife, Hiplife, and Afrobeat genres.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

RJZ pours his heart out in ‘Me Ne Woa’ feat. Kelvyn Boy

233boy YGA reflects on sacrifice and loss in ‘Fallen Soldiers’

Yeyo unleashes ‘On My Way’ under Crux Global

Kweku Darlington delivers a heartfelt message in ‘Tobinco’ feat. Bisa Kdei

Shatta Wale ‘Jo Lese’ is the ultimate party anthem

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKojo Dondo, Ghana Music
Contributor-at-Large
Follow:
Blogger and music journalist Kojo Dondo showcases Ghanaian music, encapsulating the spirit of Highlife, Hiplife, and Afrobeat genres.
Previous Article Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Musician, Trigmatic. Photo Credit: Trigmatic/Instagram
Trigmatic speaks on working in the Christian Ministry
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif: 5 Things We Know About ‘Iron Boy’
Lists
Grammy Award Plague. Photo Credit: Grammy.com
Uncovering The Truth About Grammy Conversations In Ghana
Culture
Joey B
Joey B unveils catchy new song ‘Akorfa’ feat. Lighter Tod
Music
Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe unites rising talents in electrifying rap cypher ‘Crisis’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram
Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out
Lists
Kiki Celine. Photo Credit: Kiki Celine
AfroFuture Rising Star: Kiki Celine wins 2024 challenge
News
Headless Youtuber. Photo Credit: Headless YouTuber.
Becoming Headless Youtuber: Conversation with Kula now Headless Youtuber
Interviews
DJ Lord OTB has officially made his mark in the Afro-house scene with a high-energy debut performance at Transit Live. Photo Credit:
DJ Lord OTB makes a powerful Afro-House debut at Transit Live
News
Audiomack and Warner Music Group.
Warner Music Group and Audiomack expand licensing deal in 47 new countries
News

Popular

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Artist fan groups in Ghana
Social Media Fan Armies: A Driving Force in the Music Industry in Ghana
Industry Insider
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews