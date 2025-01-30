fbpx
Ess Thee Legend. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend/Instagram
Ess Thee Legend unveils 1st single of 2025 , ‘Notice Me’

Join Ess Thee Legend on a journey of unspoken admiration and connection in her newest track, "Notice Me".

Ess Thee Legend proudly presents her new single, “Notice Me”, a heartfelt love song that explores the exhilarating yet vulnerable emotions of longing to be seen by someone special on Thursday, 30th of January, 2025.

With tender lyrics and a captivating melody, the track captures the universal experience of unspoken admiration and connection.

Notice Me” serves as a personal anthem for Ess Thee Legend. A declaration of her passion, ambition, and determination to leave her mark on the music industry. Through this release, she speaks not only to matters of the heart but also to the deep desire for recognition and belonging, proving that music can be as intimate as it is empowering. 

Ess Thee Legend. Cover: Ess Thee Legend/Instagram
Ess Thee Legend. Cover: Ess Thee Legend/Instagram

Notice Me” is a defining moment in Ess Thee Legend’s artistic journey, a song that resonates with anyone who has ever craved acknowledgment, whether in love or life. It’s her way of saying, “I’m here, and I’m ready to be seen.” The time has come to take notice. Ess Thee Legend has arrived.

Produced , mixed, arranged & mastered by Kros

Listen to “Notice Me” by Ess Thee Legend.

