Doyinsola Unveils New Single “Fallacy” Produced by Teemode Beatz

Rising Nigerian music sensation Doyinsola is set to make waves again with her latest single “Fallacy” after taking a hiatus from the scene. Her previous offerings “Rewind”, “Be Mine” and “Originality” featuring veteran Nigerian artiste 9ice highlights Doyinsola’s growth as an artist.

Building on her previous releases, she combines her distinct voice with modern Afrobeat influences on her new single “Fallacy” as she delivers a song that is both emotionally charged and dance-worthy.

The song further delves into the complexities of relationships, offering a fresh perspective on love and deceit, showcasing Doyinsola‘s unique blend of Afrobeat rhythms with heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies.

Her sultry vocals and Teemode Beatz‘s signature production created an irresistible sound that resonates with fans of Afro-fusion and contemporary African music.

“Fallacy” was co-written by talented song-writer M-Byro who has written hits for foremost Nigerian superstars and produced by the renowned Teemode Beatz, producer of chart topping singles from Young Jonn “Bahamas” and “Home” by Johnny Drille.

The track, available on all streaming platforms.

Doyinsola. Photo Credit: Doyinsola

About Doyinsola

Doyinsola is a fast-rising Nigerian artist known for her dynamic vocals and eclectic musical style, blending Afrobeat, pop, and soul influences. With each release, she continues to solidify her place in the Nigerian music scene.

