fbpx
Top Stories

Adane Best Praises Black Sherif’s Unique Style and Predicts a Bright Future in the Music Industry

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Adane Best Praises Black Sherif's Unique Style and Predicts a Bright Future in the Music Industry
Photo Credit: Adane Best /fb

Adane Best, a seasoned Ghanaian musician, has expressed admiration for the emerging talent Black Sherif, noting that he observes resemblances in their musical approaches and is optimistic about Black Sherif’s bright prospects in the industry.

Speaking on Showbiz 360 on TV3 on September 8, Adane Best, who has been in the music industry for over three decades, praised Black Sherif’s unique style and singing approach, which he said was just like his.

The hitmaker further claimed that many people are yet to experience Black Sherif’s music. Thus, the artiste has a bright future ahead of him.

“My boy; Black Sherif. His style is very different, just like mine and he pitches it just the way I pitch my music. With the way he sings, I can proudly say that he has a great future; this is only the beginning of his career. People are yet to see what he has to offer. I haven’t seen anyone in Ghana that sings like him,” he said.

He also gave recognition to other talented artists like Akwaboah and Epixode, considering them part of the “chosen few” in the music industry.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fyp #vgma23 #vgma #blackSheriff

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

“I also like Akwaboah and I think Epixode is good. Many are called but few are chosen. Akwaboah, Black Sherif, and Epixode are a part of the chosen few,” he added.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Black Sherif storms Wireless Festival UK with thrilling performance

Black Sherif storms Wireless Festival UK with thrilling performance

11th July 2023
Oh Paradise by Black Sherif

Video: Oh Paradise by Black Sherif

7th July 2023
Oil In My Head by Black Sherif

Video: Oil In My Head by Black Sherif

15th June 2023
All 10 Ghanaian Artistes with a BET Awards Nomination!

All 10 Ghanaian Artistes with a BET Awards Nomination!

14th June 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker