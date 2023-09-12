Adane Best Praises Black Sherif’s Unique Style and Predicts a Bright Future in the Music Industry

Adane Best, a seasoned Ghanaian musician, has expressed admiration for the emerging talent Black Sherif, noting that he observes resemblances in their musical approaches and is optimistic about Black Sherif’s bright prospects in the industry.

Speaking on Showbiz 360 on TV3 on September 8, Adane Best, who has been in the music industry for over three decades, praised Black Sherif’s unique style and singing approach, which he said was just like his.

The hitmaker further claimed that many people are yet to experience Black Sherif’s music. Thus, the artiste has a bright future ahead of him.

“My boy; Black Sherif. His style is very different, just like mine and he pitches it just the way I pitch my music. With the way he sings, I can proudly say that he has a great future; this is only the beginning of his career. People are yet to see what he has to offer. I haven’t seen anyone in Ghana that sings like him,” he said.

He also gave recognition to other talented artists like Akwaboah and Epixode, considering them part of the “chosen few” in the music industry.

“I also like Akwaboah and I think Epixode is good. Many are called but few are chosen. Akwaboah, Black Sherif, and Epixode are a part of the chosen few,” he added.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic