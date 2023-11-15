fbpx
Top Stories

Camidoh Hints on Exciting Collaboration with Hip Hop Legend Snoop Dogg – More Here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 18 seconds ago

Ghana’s Afrobeats top boy, Camidoh, has hinted on an upcoming collaboration with one of hip hops best kept secret and living legend, Snoop Dogg. 

Camidoh, known for his smooth vocals and Afro-fusion style, shared this exciting news, marking a significant milestone in his career. The revelation not only underscores the artist’s growing international influence but also highlights the global appeal of Afrobeats.

According to the ‘Adoley’ singer, he is not publicizing or making too much noise about his collaboration with the popular American rapper because the song is not out yet.

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz said; 

“Sometimes you want to talk about it when the record is out. I’m the type of person who is more about the record and my PR managers do the talking. I just do the recording and the performances.” 

The renowned musician, as part of his achievement this year has done a number of collaborations specifically with Snoop Dogg, Big Nasty from the UK, Diana and a lot more. However, these songs are yet to be released.

The announcement has left fans eagerly anticipating the fusion of two diverse musical worlds.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 18 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Blacko, Camidoh, Gyakie Nominated in 2023 Headies Awards; Kofi Jamar on 2 Nominated Albums

Blacko, Camidoh, Gyakie Nominated in 2023 Headies Awards; Kofi Jamar on 2 Nominated Albums

12th July 2023
Camidoh makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 BET Awards; loses out to Libianca

Camidoh makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 BET Awards; loses out to Libianca

26th June 2023
All 10 Ghanaian Artistes with a BET Awards Nomination!

All 10 Ghanaian Artistes with a BET Awards Nomination!

14th June 2023
LITA! Camidoh enlists Stonebwoy, Eugy, Kwesi Arthur & King Promise on latest 15-track album

LITA! Camidoh enlists Stonebwoy, Eugy, Kwesi Arthur & King Promise on latest 15-track album

12th June 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker