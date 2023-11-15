Camidoh Hints on Exciting Collaboration with Hip Hop Legend Snoop Dogg – More Here!

Ghana’s Afrobeats top boy, Camidoh, has hinted on an upcoming collaboration with one of hip hops best kept secret and living legend, Snoop Dogg.

Camidoh, known for his smooth vocals and Afro-fusion style, shared this exciting news, marking a significant milestone in his career. The revelation not only underscores the artist’s growing international influence but also highlights the global appeal of Afrobeats.

According to the ‘Adoley’ singer, he is not publicizing or making too much noise about his collaboration with the popular American rapper because the song is not out yet.

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz said;

“Sometimes you want to talk about it when the record is out. I’m the type of person who is more about the record and my PR managers do the talking. I just do the recording and the performances.”

The renowned musician, as part of his achievement this year has done a number of collaborations specifically with Snoop Dogg, Big Nasty from the UK, Diana and a lot more. However, these songs are yet to be released.

The announcement has left fans eagerly anticipating the fusion of two diverse musical worlds.

