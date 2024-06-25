“God of Restoration” Album by Kwabena Kwabena to Debut with the Obaapa Christy-assisted “Faky3 Me” Single – More HERE!

Accomplished Highlife sensation, Kwabena Kwabena a.k.a Kbkb is set to release another remarkable gospel song in collaboration with Obaa Christy dubbed, Faky3 Me (Forgive Me).

In a recent social media post, Kbkb announced the upcoming release of an inspiring gospel tune that aims to captivate audiences and bring solace to those who have strayed from their faith, regardless of their past transgressions.

He reflected on the numerous obstacles and challenges he has encountered throughout his two-decade career and expressed his commitment to dedicating his seventh studio album to God.

The first single from the “God of Restoration” album will be available on all digital platforms on July 1st. We eagerly anticipate further updates and look forward to the release of this highly anticipated project.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic