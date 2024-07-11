fbpx
Amerado’s ‘Kwaku Ananse’ Featured in 2024 BECE, Highlighting Its Cultural Impact – Full Details HERE!

Amerado’s ‘Kwaku Ananse’ Featured in 2024 BECE, Highlighting Its Cultural Impact. Photo Credit: Amerrado/FB

Ghanaian rapper Amerado’s hit song ‘Kwaku Ananse’ has achieved a new milestone by being featured in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Released earlier this year, the song made its way into the Creative Arts and Design exam papers, appearing as question number 26 along with its impactful lyrics.

This inclusion not only underscores the song’s widespread popularity but also its significant influence on students and the educational curriculum. The use of ‘Kwaku Ananse’ in the BECE exam validates the song’s resonance with the youth and its educational value.

Despite its success, ‘Kwaku Ananse’ faced controversy when it was initially overlooked for the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

However, following public outcry, the song was reinstated and nominated in the Most Popular Song category. The accompanying music video has also been a massive hit, garnering over 2 million views on YouTube.

The BECE commenced on July 8, with over 500,000 students participating nationwide. The exams, which conclude on July 15, play a crucial role in determining students’ eligibility for secondary and technical schools.

Assessment criteria include continuous assessments (30%) and the main external examination (70%).

Subjects covered in the BECE include English Language, Mathematics, Religious and Moral Education, Integrated Science, Social Studies, French, Ghanaian Language, Visual Art, Home Economics, Pre-Technical Skills, and Information, Communication, and Technology.

Amerado’s ‘Kwaku Ananse’ stands as a testament to the power of music in education and its ability to inspire and engage students across Ghana.

