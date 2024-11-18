fbpx
TWIPOP RECORDS Presents: “GOGOME” Music Video by DR CRYME

Experience the vibrant visuals of DR CRYME's "GOGOME" music video from the "UNEXPECTED 3" EP by TwiPop Records. Watch it now!

Gogome - Dr Cryme. Credit: YouTube

TwiPop Records is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated music video for “GOGOME,” the latest single from DR CRYME’s critically acclaimed EP, “UNEXPECTED 3.”

Directed by the visionary JO KANIN FILMS, “GOGOME” brings to life the infectious energy and irrepressible charm of DR CRYME’s signature sound and lyrical dribble on the beat. The vibrant visuals perfectly capture the song’s dynamic rhythm and Afro-pop sensibilities, making it a must-watch for music enthusiasts.

“GOGOME” is the latest installment from DR CRYME’s “UNEXPECTED 3” EP, which has been making waves in the music scene with its refreshing blend of Twipop, hip-hop, highlife, and of course Afro-beats. This new visual offering promises to further cement DR CRYME’s status as a trailblazer in the Ghanaian music industry.

HIGHLIGHTS:

– Artist: DR CRYME
– Song Title: GOGOME
– EP Title: UNEXPECTED 3
– Director: JOKANIN FILMS
– Label: TWIPOP RECORDS
– Release Date: 18th Nov. 2024

Watch GOGOME by Dr Cryme

Stream “UNEXPECTED 3” EP on all major platforms.

About TwiPop Records

TwiPop Records is a leading Ghanaian record label dedicated to promoting innovative and authentic African music. With a focus on nurturing talented artists, TwiPop Records continues to push the boundaries of musical excellence.

