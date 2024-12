Ghanaian artist DeThompsonDDT has dropped the visualiser for his latest track, Honorable Waawe.

The song, which translates to “Honorable, you’ve lost the election,” offers a playful yet poignant commentary on political defeat and public figures.

The visualiser brings the track to life, using vibrant animation and bold visuals to capture the song’s satirical tone.

DeThompsonDDT continues to blend music with social commentary, showcasing his unique style and creativity.