Gloria Onoja teams up with Mr Impulse for ‘Baba God’

Gloria Onoja teams up with Mr Impulse for a powerful new track titled Baba God, a song that blends uplifting vibes with heartfelt gratitude.

The track opens with Gloria’s soulful vocals, delivering a message of thanks and praise to the almighty, and is beautifully complemented by Mr Impulse’s infectious production.

Baba God brings together a blend of smooth beats and rich melodies, making it both a spiritual and uplifting anthem.

Gloria’s voice shines through, capturing deep emotions, while Mr Impulse’s dynamic beats add a fresh, vibrant energy to the song.

The collaboration between these two artists creates a harmonious balance of passion and rhythm, delivering a track that resonates with listeners on a personal level.

With its powerful message and engaging rhythm, Baba God is set to inspire, energise, and connect audiences through its heartfelt lyrics and captivating sound.

Cover Artwork: Baba God – Gloria Onoja & Mr Impulse