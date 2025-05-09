Ad imageAd image
Music

Asiama blends Highlife, Soul & Afrobeats in ‘Akoma’

Ghanaian newcomer Asiama stuns with “Akoma,” a genre-fluid single inspired by the Akan symbol for ‘the heart.’

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Emerging Ghanaian artist Asiama makes a stunning entrance with his debut single Akoma,” a genre-fluid anthem blending traditional Highlife, Soul, and the pulse of Afrobeats.

Inspired by the Akan Adinkra symbol for the heart, Akoma is a heartfelt prayer for strength, clarity, and spiritual grounding.

Born Emmanuel Asiamah Mensah in Effiduase, Asiama’s journey spans church choirs, national festivals, and international stages.

His expressive vocals and textured delivery bring emotional depth to a track that explores longing, legacy, and inner conflict.

Executive produced by Tina “Belove” Atiemo, Akoma showcases Asiama’s ability to honor Ghanaian musical heritage while crafting a fresh, modern sound.

Mentored by Kwame Yeboah and known for captivating live performances, Asiama is quickly becoming one of Ghana’s most magnetic new voices.

Cover Artwork: Akoma - Asiama
Cover Artwork: Akoma – Asiama
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Kwesi Amewuga teams up with Kweku Darlington on new song ‘No Love’
Freddie Gambini finds love on “Koenam” with Tikki Waja 
Unto The Hill: Kaas The Messenger releases soul-stirring new song
Jayadi unpacks toxic desire on new single “SORAYA’s ECHO”
Benerl hits the right note with new song ‘The Harmony Song’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article 5:55 by Reggie Reggie drops ambitious new EP ‘Chronicles (The First Supper)’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale cries out for Ghanaian content creators
News
Liando Africa - Create For Pay. Credit: Liando Africa.
Liando Africa’s “Create for Pay” event champions IP education and artist empowerment
News
iMullar Sound System - The Anniversary. Photo Credit: SZ3SC
Three Years of Sonic Communion: Inside iMullar Sound System’s Anniversary
Culture
Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram
Moliy talks about her partnership with Amaarae
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

King Paluta. Photo Credit: King Paluta
Focus on the metrics – King Paluta replies critics
News
Obofour Raphael. Photo Credit: Obofour Raphael/Instagram.
Obofour secures Craig David clearance for latest single, “Yesu”
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
Black Sherif up for Best International Act at 2025 BET Awards
News
Yaw Darling. Photo Credit: Yaw Darling.
26th TGMA: Yaw Darling wins ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’
News
OlivetheBoy. Photo Credit: OlivetheBoy/Instagram
Everything proves I was chosen for music – OlivetheBoy
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like