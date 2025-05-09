Asiama blends Highlife, Soul & Afrobeats in ‘Akoma’

Emerging Ghanaian artist Asiama makes a stunning entrance with his debut single “Akoma,” a genre-fluid anthem blending traditional Highlife, Soul, and the pulse of Afrobeats.

Inspired by the Akan Adinkra symbol for the heart, Akoma is a heartfelt prayer for strength, clarity, and spiritual grounding.

Born Emmanuel Asiamah Mensah in Effiduase, Asiama’s journey spans church choirs, national festivals, and international stages.

His expressive vocals and textured delivery bring emotional depth to a track that explores longing, legacy, and inner conflict.

Executive produced by Tina “Belove” Atiemo, Akoma showcases Asiama’s ability to honor Ghanaian musical heritage while crafting a fresh, modern sound.

Mentored by Kwame Yeboah and known for captivating live performances, Asiama is quickly becoming one of Ghana’s most magnetic new voices.

Cover Artwork: Akoma – Asiama