Jay Erl Drops “Bangers Only IV” this Thursday

Ghanaian promising talent Jay Erl is set to release “Bangers Only IV”, the latest installment in his musical series. Following the success of previous volumes “Bangers Only II” and “Bangers Only III,” the rising artist is poised to close out the year with a sensational statement.

The upcoming project boasts a creative visual concept, featuring a “Thanos-inspired” cover art that showcases four rings – a symbolic representation of this fourth installment.

This artistic choice not only highlights the project’s numerical significance but also demonstrates Jay Erl’s innovative approach to musical storytelling.

Jay Erl. Photo Credit: X (Twitter)

“Bangers Only IV” promises to deliver a dynamic listening experience, with Jay Erl collaborating with multiple talented artists. The project continues the artist’s reputation for curating high-energy, must-listen tracks that have defined the “Bangers Only” series.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, scheduled for Thursday, November 21. Jay Erl has been building excitement through social media, urging his supporters to stay connected and ready for the upcoming drop.

