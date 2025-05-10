26th TGMA: Check out the full list of winners

The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is currently underway at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. Now a key event on Ghana’s cultural calendar, the ceremony honours excellence across all music genres and creative categories.
This year’s edition comes with heightened anticipation following a shift in the event calendar, now set for today, May 10. With new and returning nominees competing for top honours, the night is expected to deliver strong performances and surprises.
King Promise leads the nominations with 10 nods, including “Artiste of the Year”, “Album/EP of the Year”, and “Telecel Most Popular Song”. The stakes are high for both new and established acts.
Yaw Darling has already been announced as the winner of the “Unsung Artiste of the Year” category, a significant recognition for his growing influence in the scene.
The wait is over! You voted, and the results have finally been announced. Ghana Music presents the full list of winners for the 26th TGMA.
Watch the 26th TGMA LIVE below:
Find below the list of TGMA 2025 winners and their respective categories they won in:
Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year
Best Hiplife Song
Best Highlife Artist
Best Highlife Song
Best Hiphop Song
Best African Song
Best Afrobeats Song
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
Best Music Video
Best Afropop Song
Best Gospel Song
Best Urban Gospel Song
Best Gospel Artiste
Best Group
International Collaboration of the Year
Best Reggae / Dancehall Song
Best Collaboration of the Year
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
Best Female Vocal Performance
Best Male Vocal Performance
Best EP/Album of the Year
Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year
Best Rap Performance
Best Songwriter of the Year
New Artiste of the Year
Record of the Year
Artiste of the Year
Unsung Artiste of the Year
Yaw Darling – Winner
Romeo Swag
Ess Thee Legend
Kaesa
Kojo Vypa
Fad Lan