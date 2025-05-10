Ad imageAd image
Live Updates: 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA)

26th TGMA: Check out the full list of winners

Find below the list of TGMA 2025 winners and their respective categories they won in.

Ghana Music
26th TGMA. Credit: Telecel Ghana Music 2025.
26th TGMAPhoto Credit: Charterhouse
The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is currently underway at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre. Now a key event on Ghana’s cultural calendar, the ceremony honours excellence across all music genres and creative categories.

This year’s edition comes with heightened anticipation following a shift in the event calendar, now set for today, May 10. With new and returning nominees competing for top honours, the night is expected to deliver strong performances and surprises.

King Promise leads the nominations with 10 nods, including “Artiste of the Year”, “Album/EP of the Year”, and “Telecel Most Popular Song”. The stakes are high for both new and established acts.

Yaw Darling has already been announced as the winner of the “Unsung Artiste of the Year” category, a significant recognition for his growing influence in the scene.

The wait is over! You voted, and the results have finally been announced. Ghana Music presents the full list of winners for the 26th TGMA.

Watch the 26th TGMA LIVE below:

Find below the list of TGMA 2025 winners and their respective categories they won in:

Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year

Best Hiplife Song

Best Highlife Artist

Best Highlife Song

Best Hiphop Song

Best African Song

Best Afrobeats Song

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Best Music Video

Best Afropop Song

Best Gospel Song

Best Urban Gospel Song

Best Gospel Artiste

Best Group

International Collaboration of the Year

Best Reggae / Dancehall Song

Best Collaboration of the Year

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Best Female Vocal Performance

Best Male Vocal Performance

Best EP/Album of the Year

Best Rap Performance

Best Songwriter of the Year

New Artiste of the Year

Record of the Year

Artiste of the Year

Unsung Artiste of the Year

Yaw Darling – Winner

Romeo Swag

Ess Thee Legend

Kaesa

Kojo Vypa

Fad Lan

Lifetime Achievement Award

Producer of the Year

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
