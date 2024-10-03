fbpx
Spazmusix and Söulaar Collaborate on Sensual New Single “Next To You”

Indulge in the romantic vibes of "Next To You" by Spazmusix ft. Söulaar.

Cover Artwork: Next To You - Spazmusix & Söulaar
Lagos-based music producer, and sound engineer Spazmusix releases new single, “Next To You”, featuring multifaceted artiste, singer-songwriter, Söulaar.

“Next To You” is a mellow love rendition that embodies the essence of affection and sweet romance. This enchanting track showcases Spazmusix’s exceptional production skills, blending soothing melodies with Söulaar’s soulful vocals.

The song “’Next To You” is a reflection of the beauty of love and connection. Söulaar’s unique voice and lyrical prowess brought this track to life in ways you never imagined.

With a career spanning over a decade, Spazmusix has established himself as a driving force in the Nigerian music scene. His impressive portfolio boasts collaborations with top acts, including Taves (BNXN signee), Majeeed (Dream Empire), Tariq (Chocolate City), Tori Keeche, and Ria Sean.

Söulaar, known for his poetic lyricism and lover-boy persona, brings his signature style to “Next To You”. Emerging onto the Nigerian music scene in 2020, Söulaar has quickly gained recognition for his captivating sound.

“Next To You” by Spazmusix & Söulaar” is out now, available and streaming on digital music stores. Have a listen and share with someone next to you.

