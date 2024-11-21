Afrobeats Newcomer ELAWizziee Drops Infectious Debut – “Blessings”

Rising Nigerian singer-songwriter ELAWizziee releases his debut single, “Blessings”, an introspective and uplifting Afrobeats-infused track that showcases his soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

Growing up on Lagos Mainland, ELAWizziee developed a deep passion for music from an early age. His musical journey began in secondary school, eventually forming a boy band inspired by STYL Plus, Westlife, and Plantation boyz. After pursuing and bagging a degree in Engineering, ELAWizziee’s passion for music remained unwavering leading him to professionally pursue his dreams.

“Blessings” is an expression of gratitude to God, seeking divine guidance and protection. ELAWizziee’s genre-bending style, influenced by Burna Boy, Omah Lay, and Wizkid, blends Afrobeat, Afropop, Hip-Hop, and R&B to create an infectious bounce that reflects everyday life, survival, and hope.

With over 27,000 streams and 6,000 monthly listeners on Audiomack from cover songs alone, ELAWizziee’s debut original release promises to solidify his presence in the industry. His vision extends beyond music; he aims to bring smiles to fans’ faces and contribute to poverty eradication through his craft.

“Blessings” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and other streaming platforms.

Cover Artwork: Blessings – ELAWizziee

Follow ELAWizziee on social media:

– Instagram: @elawizzieee

– Twitter: @ELAWizziee

– Facebook: @ELAWizzieee

