Irish-Ghanaian Rapper Juma Vybz Delivers Another Gem With ‘Chaley Kasa’

Following the release of ‘No Option,’ Juma Vybz drops another eyebrow-raising single and video titled ‘Chaley Kasa.’

The kinetic new track once again highlights the Irish-Ghanaian rapper as a cross-cultural powerhouse and prolific MC in one – a combination that continues to captivate audiences.

‘Chaley Kasa’ leans heavily into Afro instrumentation while stylishly incorporating the classic Ghanaian icebreaker. Typical of Juma Vybz, he delivers a barrage of crisp rhymes and flows as he speaks his truth. His pen game and overarching message of “not giving up on one’s dreams” beautifully tie into the track’s melodic beat.

Listen to Chaley Kasa by Juma Vybz

Juma Vybz’s latest seeks to assert his position as a top-flight MC in Europe and back home. His inclusion of the highly relatable Ghanaian phrase in the title beckons his compatriots to join in another entertaining yet insightful release from the culturally diverse star who has been on a roll lately.

After making music for so long, it’s only fair to give Juma Vybz his flowers. The Irish-Ghanaian rapper has made his presence known to crowds at Kings Hall Belfast, Birmingham NEC Arena, Carbon Nightclub, and more.

With over 150 songs to his name, Juma Vybz continues to transcend geographic and cultural boundaries with his distinctive style, racking up praise through singles like ‘Wavy,’ ‘Peace Chaos,’ ‘No Option,’ and now ‘Chaley Kasa.’

Watch Chaley Kasa by Juma Vybz

Juma Vybz. Credit: YouTube

